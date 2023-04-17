Home

Business

Apple To Create More Jobs In India? Excited To Build On Long History, Says Tim Cook

Apple To Create More Jobs In India? Excited To Build On Long History, Says Tim Cook

As per a report by DigiTimes, India will produce 45-50 per cent of Apple's iPhones by 2027 on par with China where 80-85 per cent iPhones were produced in 2022.

Apple To Create More Job Opportunities In India? Excited To Build On Long History, Says Tim Cook (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: The chief executive officer of Apple Inc., Tim Cook, has said that the Cupertino tech giant is ‘excited’ to be building on its over 25-year history in India, ahead of the opening of its first two retail stores in India.

“At Apple, our mission is to enrich lives and empower people around the world,” Cook said in a statement on Sunday. “India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history – supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity.”

You may like to read

The first company-owned retail store of Apple will be opened in Mumbai on April 18 and the second one in Delhi on April 20. Even though no confirmation is there from the company’s side, Tim Cook is widely expected to be in India for the inauguration of the two stores. He may meet top policymakers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and apprise them of the company’s plans to deepen iPhone manufacturing in India.

“This week, as Apple celebrates more than 25 years in India, the company is marking a major expansion with the opening of its first Apple Store locations in the country, along with new environmental initiatives and a key milestone in the rapidly growing community of Indian developers,” the company said in the statement.

As per experts, the opening of retail stores in India is a mark of Apple’s commitment to gain a stronger foothold in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market after China.

“The Apple-owned flagship stores are a lynchpin in Apple India’s playbook to win in a strategic growth market,” said Prabhu Ram, head, industry intelligence group, Cybermedia Research (CMR), as reported by ET. He added that the launch of the flagship retail stores comes amid favourable tailwinds for the iPhone maker.

“The premium smartphone segment in India continues to be immune to macroeconomic pressures and has been growing in double digits. Offline retail continues to be key in a large, diverse market like India, where consumers love to touch, feel and explore the products,” said Ram.

Expanding Manufacturing in India

Over the last couple of years, in an attempt to diversify its supply chain, Apple has been ramping up manufacturing in India for exports as well as the domestic market.

Apple assembled smartphones worth $7 billion or around 7 per cent of its iPhones in India in the year to March, according to an ET report. It said that devices worth over $5 billion, or 5 per cent of its global exports were made from India.

Back in 2021, the company had assembled only 1 per cent of its smartphones in the country while India’s export share was under 1 per cent, according to industry data, underlining its domestic manufacturing expansion.

For Apple in India, 2022 was the best year so far with iPhone shipments growing 11 per cent on-year, which helped corner its highest ever volume share of 5.5 per cent, said market tracker Cybermedia Research.

As per a report by DigiTimes, India will produce 45-50 per cent of Apple’s iPhones by 2027 on par with China where 80-85 per cent iPhones were produced in 2022.

As per DigiTimes’ research analysts Luke Lin, India and Vietnam are to become the biggest beneficiaries of smartphone supply chain migration out of China.

The company began manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 and currently produces the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 (basic) models in India through its Taiwanese contract manufacturers – Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron. However, all the Pro models sold in the country are imported.

“Since then (2017), the company has worked with suppliers to assemble iPhone models and produce a growing number of components,” the company said. “Apple’s work with Indian suppliers of all sizes supports hundreds of thousands of jobs.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.