Apple’s Second Store In India To Be Opened In Delhi Soon: Check Date, Location And Other Details

Apple's Second Store In India To Be Opened In Delhi Soon: Check Date, Location And Other Details (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Cupertino tech giant Apple Inc. has made it official that it will be opening its second store in India in the national capital. Apple Saket will be opened on 20 April 2023.

Earlier, Apple had announced its plan to open a store in India’s financial capital, Mumbai. Apple BKC will be opened on 18 April 2023, two days ahead of the opening of its second store.

Apple said on its website that these new retail locations mark a significant expansion in India that will offer great new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products with exceptional service and experiences for customers.

Apple store in Delhi- Apple Saket

Like Mumbai, the company revealed the barricade with colourful artwork for the Delhi store on the morning of April 11. The barricade revealed for Apple Saket features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past. The colorful artwork celebrates Apple’s second store in India — located right in the nation’s capital.

“Beginning April 20, customers will be able to stop by to explore Apple’s latest product lineup, find creative inspiration, and get personalised service and support from the store’s team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses,” Apple said.

Apple Saket will open for customers April 20 at 10 AM. They can explore Apple’s latest product lineup, find creative inspiration, get personalized services and support from the store.

