Applying For A New Credit Card? Know RBI Norms For Issuance Of Credit Cards; Here Are The Details

RBI On Credit Cards

The Reserve Bank of India in its circular dated 6th March 2024, changed the norms for the issuance of credit cards, and said that card issuers need to provide an option to their customers to choose from multiple card networks.

The RBI said that card issuers should not enter into arrangement with card networks which restrain them from availing services of other card networks. The central bank also said that card issuers need to provide an option to their eligible customers to choose from multiple card networks at the time of issue.

The notification said that the authorised card networks tie up with banks/non-banks for the issuance of credit cards. The choice of network for a card issued to a customer is decided by the card issuer (bank or non-bank) and is linked to the arrangements that the card issuers have with card networks in terms of their bilateral agreements.

Authorized Card Networks As Per RBI Directive

The central bank directive considered below networks as the authorized card networks: MasterCard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd., American Express Banking Corp., Diners Club International Ltd.,National Payments Corporation of India–Rupay and Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited.

However, the RBI said the customer will now have to be provided with multiple options concerning the card network. The release further noted that on a review, it is observed that some arrangements existing between card networks and card issuers are not conducive to the availability of choice for customers. So, in exercise of the power conferred under Section 18 read with Section 10(2) of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (Act 51 of 2007), the RBI being satisfied that it is necessary and expedient, in the interest of the payment system and public interest, directs as under:

RBI Three Main Guidelines About Issuance Of Cards

Card issuers shall not enter into any arrangement or agreement with card networks that restrain them from availing the services of other card networks.

Card issuers shall provide an option to their eligible customers to choose from multiple card networks at the time of issue.

For existing cardholders, this option may be provided at the time of the next renewal.

The card issuers who issue credit cards on their own authorised card network are excluded from the applicability of the circular, the RBI release said.

Who Will Not Be Affected By RBI New Guidelines?

The condition to offer customers with multiple credit card networks shall not apply to credit card issuers with the number of active cards issued by them being 10 lakh or less in number.

When Will RBI New Directive Come Into Effect?

The RBI new directive regarding customer choice for card at the time of issuance will come into effect six months from the date of this circular, RBI said.

