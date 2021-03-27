New Delhi: Are you applying for driving license now? You must note that passing a driving license test in India is going to get tougher now as people will be required to pass a stringent skill test, including reversing vehicles with accuracy for qualification. This was announced by Union Minister For Road Transport And Highways Nitin Gadkari in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Also Read - Delhi-Mumbai Expressway To Be Ready Within A Year, Expected To Reduce Travel Time to 12 Hours | Details Here

Driving license: Here's all you need to know

1) The Union Minister said passing percentage in order to be eligible to get a driving licence in all regional transport offices (RTOs) has been fixed at 69 per cent

2) In the case of a vehicle having a reverse gear, driving the vehicle backwards, reverse it into a limited opening either to the right or left under control and with reasonable accuracy is one of the parameters of qualifying in the driving skill test, he further added.

3) He also informed that over 50 motor driving training schools or institutions are authorised by Transport Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, for imparting driving training.

4) A demonstration is shown on the LED screen installed in all ADTTs (Automated Driving Test Tracks), apart from physical/live demonstration at the Driving Test Track itself, before the commencement of actual driving skill test.

5) A video link for driving skill test demo is provided to applicants at the time of booking appointment for driving skill test.

6) The Union Minister said the government has notified that certain services related to driving licences and certificate of registration have been made completely online with the help of Aadhaar authentication on a voluntary basis This has been done to help citizens to avail these services in a hassle-free manner and to reduce the footfall in regional transport offices.

7) The road transport and highways ministry has written to all the states and UTs to sensitise people in this regard so that they roll out these services at the earliest.

8) The Road Transport ministry has already undertaken steps for facilitation of citizens including that all forms, fees and documents under the Act can be submitted online to avoid human intervention. The steps include dealer point registration.

9) The driving licence can be renewed anytime between one year before its expiry till one year after its expiry to facilitate citizens away from home town, visiting abroad, etc.

10) The driving tests will also judge the driver’s specific skills for instance reversing a vehicle in tight spots with reasonable accuracy.