April fool’s day is here and your wallets are not going to laugh! From April 1, you have to pay more for television, refrigerator, air conditioner, imported mobile phones, footwear, bags, cars, bikes, and flight tickets. First day of April marks the beginning of the new financial year paving the way for Union Budget announcements to get implemented. This means all the decisions regarding hiking duties and lowering exemptions are set to hit your wallets. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2021 Scrutiny Begins, Application Window Open Till April 7 | Details Here

Full List of Things That Get Costlier From April 1

Smartphones, mobiles

In Budget 2021, the government decided to withdraw exemptions on parts of smartphones and mobile phone such as camera module, back cover, and connectors. Apart from these customs duty on parts integral for battery packs has been raised making phone charger costlier. Also Read - Kirti Kulhari Announces Separation From Husband Saahil Sehgal: Not On Paper, But In Life

Cars and Bikes

Customs duty on several essential parts of cars and bikes has been raised and it will be effective from April 1. This means several cars and bikes will cost you more. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Rs 4.45 Lakh Dress is A Pocketful Of Sunshine, Fans Ask Her Out On A Date

Air Conditioners, Refrigerators

Buying ACs and fridges will cost you more as customs duty on compressors has also been raised. A hike from 12.5 er cent to 15 per cent in customs duty will force to restructure your budget if you are looking own the comfort of ACs and refrigerators.

Footwear, Bags

If you are fond of imported shoes, luxury bags, then get to splash extra sum as the central government has decided to withdraw exemptions on imports to boost make-in-India products.

Airfares

Flight ticket fares are set to hit your wallets as the nodal body Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced an extension of air security fee for domestic and international flights.