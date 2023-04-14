Home

Business

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Bank Holiday Today, April 14, 2023, In These Cities; Check List Here

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Bank Holiday Today, April 14, 2023, In These Cities; Check List Here

Banks across several cities in India will remain closed today due to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Some states will be observing Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival and Bohag Bihu, according to the RBI website. Banks will only be open in Shillong.

April 14, 2023: Bank Holiday Today For Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 In These Cities; Check List Here (Image: Freepik)

New Delhi: Banks across several cities in India will remain closed today, 14 April 2023, due to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Some states will be observing Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year’s Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival and Bohag Bihu, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website. Banks will only be open in Shillong, Raipur, and Bhopal.

The places where banks will be shut on Friday are Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad-Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad-Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram, as per the list published by the regulator.

You may like to read

The banks will be shut on accounts of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Vaisakhi/Baisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju Festival/Buisu Festival, RBI mentioned.

In the states of Tripura, Assam, Kerala, Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh on account of Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), the banks will remain closed on 15 April 2023 as well.

Bank Holidays In April 2023

April 15: Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day April 18: Shab-l-Qadr April 21: Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida April 22: Ramzan Eid

There are three brackets under which RBI usually notifies the bank holidays — the Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. All banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country are shut on these notified holidays.

Stock Market Also To Remain Closed For Trading On 14 April 2023

The Indian stock market will also remain shut on April 14, 2023, on the occasion of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. According to the BSE calendar, the equity segment, derivative segment, and SLB segment will be closed on this day. The multi-commodity exchange will also be closed for the morning session, and trading will resume at 5 pm on April 14 for the evening session. There are 13 stock market holidays in April.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.