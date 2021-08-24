New Delhi: Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO Listing date is here. Investors are looking forward to Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO Listing on share market – BSE and NSE.Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Anupama Strikes Deal With Rakhi Dave For Rs 40 Lakh, New Evil Plan In Store?
Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO Share Price Online Check
Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO
- Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO today opened for subscription on August 10. The initial public offering was closed for subscription on August 12.
- Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO had a face value of Rs 2 per equity. It has a market lot of 42 shares.
- Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO had an issue size of aggregating up to Rs 2,780.05 crore.
- Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO had a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore.
- Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO has an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 2,280.05 crore.
- Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO was subscribed 32.41 times at QIB section.
- The initial public offering was subscribed 33.91 times at NII section.
- Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO was subscribed by 1.35 times at RII section.
- Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO was subscribed at 17.20 times overall.