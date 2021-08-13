New Delhi: Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO subscription has been closed. All eyes are now on Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO allotment and listing on share market. The three-day subscription period, which began on August 10, ended on August 12.Also Read - Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Find Jobs For Various Posts, No Exam Required, Class 10th Candidates Can Apply | Find Vacancy, Salary Details

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO Subscription Status

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO was subscribed by 17.20 times overall. The initial public offering was subscribed 32.41 in QIB segment, 33.91 times in NII category, 1.5 times in RII category.

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO Allotment Date

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO Allotment Date is likely to be on August 18.

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO Listing Date

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO Listing Date is likely to be on August 24.

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO Review, Aptus Value Housing Finance Share Price