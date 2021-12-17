Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday said that Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) will invest more than Rs 1 lakh crore in Kendrapara, Odisha, to set up a 24 MTPA integrated Steel Plant. Giving further details, the state government added that the integrated Steel plant in Kendrapara will be the largest project in the manufacturing sector of the country.Also Read - Video: India Successfully Test-Fires Long Range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo | WATCH Here

The development comes after a high-Level Clearance Authority of the state government, headed by CM Naveen Patnaik, approved Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel’s (AM/NS) proposal to set up a 24 MTPA integrated Steel plant which is said to be generating employment opportunities for 16,000 people. Also Read - Viral Video: Cobra's Head Gets Stuck in Beer Can in Odisha, Rescued by Experts | Watch

The state government further added that the mega project will create significant indirect employment opportunities through ancillary and downstream industries and services. Also Read - Centre Warns 5 States, 1 UT Amid Rising Covid Cases; Tells Them to Curb Infection, Fatality | Check List Here

As per updates, the proposed plant will produce 24 MT of various grades of steel with its latest green steel making technology. Moreover, it will also produce high value added Steel downstream products.

The Odisha government stated that the facility will also produce 18.75 MT of cement annually, making it one of the largest cement manufacturing plants in the country and will boost the infrastructure development in the region.

Along with the Steel complex, the company will also develop a downstream industry park to promote the MSMEs and help import substitution. A large number of ancillary manufacturing companies are expected to put up their units in this region to support the huge steel making facility.

Saying that the infrastructure to be developed for the Kendrapara projects facility will give a boost to the logistics and overall development of the region, the Odisha government said the environment friendly steel making facility will put Kendrapara and Odisha on the world steel map.

“A number of international equipment manufacturers will be stakeholders in this project and catalyse more employment opportunities to the state,” it said in a statement.

Through this investment, the state government will give push to extensive socio-economic development across the region. This mega project will get completed in 7 years in phases.

The logistic infrastructure, power and water utilities and all the clearances for the project will be provided in a time-bound manner by the government agencies, which will be monitored by a “High Power Committee” chaired by Odisha Chief Secretary.

With this massive investment, Odisha has garnered investments worth Rs 2.70 Lakh Crore in the past 12 months, creating potential employment opportunities for over 1.6 Lakh persons.

Odisha is enjoying the tag of largest steel producing state in the country and such projects will further enhance the production to cross the 100 MT Steelmaking capacity by 2030.