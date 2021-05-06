New Delhi: Steel giant ArcelorMittal has reported a net income of USD 2.3 billion for the January-March quarter up from USD 1.2 billion in the previous quarter. In a statement, the company said that the first quarter of 2021 was its strongest quarter in a decade. Also Read - Remarks against EC: Retrograde to Restrain HCs From Making Observations or Gag Media From Reporting Observations, Says SC

The operating performance significantly improved in Q1 2021, reflecting the continued demand recovery which supported a 6.5 per cent sequential increase in steel shipments, it said. Also Read - Fitness And Keeping Things Simple Were Crucial to India's Performance During Recent Tours: Surender Kumar

Operating income of the company during the period under review stood at $2.6 billion against $2 billion in 4Q 2020. Also Read - Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals Star, Thanks India in Most Special Manner After IPL 2021 Gets Suspended Amid Covid-19 Surge | POST

Aditya Mittal, ArcelorMittal Chief Executive Officer, said: “The first quarter of this year has been our strongest in a decade. While this is naturally a very welcome development following a highly challenging 2020, we are mindful that Covid continues to be a health challenge across the world especially in developing economies.”

“Nowhere is this more obvious at present than in India, where we have our AM/NS India JV with Nippon Steel. Our colleagues in India are sending support wherever we can, including providing daily amounts of oxygen from our sites to local hospitals and setting up temporary medical facilities. Our thoughts are with the people of India as they strive to bring this situation under control,” he said.

Operationally, he noted that the company had a positive start to the year.

“We are seeing a continuation of the positive market dynamics of the fourth quarter and have been steadily bringing back production in-line with the demand recovery, which is supported by low inventory levels through the value chain,” the CEO said.