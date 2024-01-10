Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • ArcelorMittal To Build World’s Single Largest Steel Manufacturing Site At Hazira By 2029: Lakshmi Mittal

ArcelorMittal To Build World’s Single Largest Steel Manufacturing Site At Hazira By 2029: Lakshmi Mittal

ArcelorMittal To Build World's Single Largest Steel Manufacturing Site At Hazira By 2029: Lakshmi Mittal

Published: January 10, 2024 12:02 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

ArcelorMittal To Build World's Single Largest Steel Manufacturing Site At Hazira By 2029: Lakshmi Mittal

ArcelorMittal To Build World’s Single Largest Steel Manufacturing Site At Hazira By 2029: Lakshmi Mittal

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.