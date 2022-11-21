Archean Chemical IPO Share Listing Today: Things You Must Know

Retail side of Archean Chemical IPO was subscribed 9.96 times and the institutional side was subscribed 48.91 times.

Archean Chemical IPO Share Listing Today: Things You Must Know

New Delhi: The shares of specialty chemical company Archean Chemical Industries Limited will hit Dalal Street today. According to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website, from November 21, 2022, the equity shares of Archean Chemical Industries Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian exchanges in the list of ‘B’ group of securities.

THINGS YOU MUST KNOW ABOUT ARCHEAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD

Issue price: ₹386-₹407

Archean Chemical Industries GMP today: ₹124

Experts say Archean Chemical IPO may list at around 35 to 40 per cent premium.

Archean Chemical is the largest producer and exporter of bromine and industrial salt in India.

Archean Chemical’s revenue operations in FY22 grew at a CAGR f 36 per cent and exports grew by ₹262 crore