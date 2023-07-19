Home

Architect of Innovation: Ravi Jadhav, From Pioneering Smart Buildings To Driving Open Source Linux Adoption

New Delhi: From an early age, Ravi Jadhav had an insatiable fascination with computers and technology that fuelled his journey into the world of IT. This passion drove him to explore various aspects of information technology, leading him to pursue formal education in the technology field. As he advanced in his studies, emerging technologies like cloud computing, open source operating systems, and the Internet of Things (IoT) captured his attention, compelling him to specialise in these areas and expand his knowledge and skills.

Ravi’s academic journey was a solid foundation that equipped him with a well-rounded skill set. He obtained an MS from San Jose State University and an MBA from University of California, Berkeley – Haas School of Business. These qualifications, combined with his work experiences at companies like Cisco and Amazon, allowed him to delve deeper into the emerging technologies to further explore cutting edge solutions for real world problems.

Ravi’s current profile as a Product Management Expert is a culmination of over 14 years of diverse experience in diverse technology and business areas. In his role, he plays a crucial part in shaping product vision, developing strategies, and driving execution across multiple cross functional teams. “Driven by a deep interest in IT, Cloud computing, IoT, and Open Source, I am motivated to guide product development, foster collaboration, and deliver impactful solutions that address customer needs and exceed their expectations” said Ravi.

Notably, Ravi’s contributions were instrumental in the successful launch of Ubuntu Pro on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This strategic move extended the essential security coverage for customers using Ubuntu’s popular 18.04 version, providing them with additional security updates for five more years, saving millions of dollars in upgrades and maintenance costs.

During his tenure at Cisco as a Product Manager, Ravi’s notable achievements included projects like Catalyst Digital Building (CDB), Catalyst 3850, Catalyst 9300, and 3560-CX switches. These innovative solutions drove digital transformation and generated billions in revenue for Cisco, revolutionising the networking domain.

“One ground-breaking project was the implementation of Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology at The Sinclair Hotel, setting a new industry standard for smart building deployments. This project showcased the potential of PoE in simplifying deployment, reducing costs, and enhancing operational efficiency,” said Ravi.

Ravi’s expertise also extended to academia, where he mentored and guided students in various projects. He played a pivotal role in securing the highest funding for a venture in the Entrepreneurship class at the Haas School of Business, earning recognition for the project, BedR AI, which focused on utilising EEG wave measurements for understanding brain patterns during sleep.

As a Product Management Expert, Ravi has also served as a judge for prestigious awards such as the Globee Awards, Codie Awards and numerous college hackathons. “As a judge, I always look for innovative products or solutions that offer real value, technical excellence, and demonstrated results,” said Ravi.

With a balanced blend of expertise in Cloud, OS, and IoT, Ravi’s role as a Product Manager drives innovation within organisations, ensuring the development of cutting-edge products that shape the future of technology. His passion for exploring new possibilities and his dedication to mentorship make him a valuable asset to the industry, empowering the next generation of technology professionals.

Ravi is an avid traveller, loves to explore new countries and finds peace in the lap of nature. Or, better put, the tranquillity of nature gives him the space to delve deeper and play with the next smart technology and weave magic out of it.

