Are paper notes on their way out? RBI makes big announcement regarding plastic currency

In February 2014, the government informed Parliament that one billion polymer Rs 10 notes would be issued on a trial basis across five cities selected for their diverse geographical and climatic conditions.

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(File: REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh)

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is once again considering the possibility of introducing polymer—or plastic-based—currency notes in the country. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra shared this information, noting that the proposal is currently in its initial stage.

These banknotes are made from a special type of plastic (polymer) rather than traditional paper. They are considered more durable, secure, and long-lasting. They are less affected by water and moisture, meaning there is no need to worry about the notes getting damaged by wetness during hot or rainy weather. They accumulate less dirt and are easy to clean. Additionally, they can incorporate security features that make counterfeiting difficult.

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What Did RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Say?

Sanjay Malhotra stated that the proposal is in its early stages, and the RBI is assessing its potential benefits and challenges. Following the announcement of the monetary policy, Governor Malhotra said, “The proposal to introduce polymer currency notes is under consideration. We are examining the pros and cons and evaluating whether implementation would be beneficial. It is currently in the initial phase.”

Back In Discussion After A Decade

Reports suggest that the polymer option is being considered due to the high cost of printing paper notes and the increasing volume of currency that becomes unusable. It is worth noting that discussions about introducing such currency notes took place a decade ago as well.

In fact, in February 2014, the government informed Parliament that one billion polymer Rs 10 notes would be issued on a trial basis across five cities selected for their diverse geographical and climatic conditions: Kochi, Mysuru, Jaipur, Shimla, and Bhubaneswar. However, the initiative was subsequently halted due to technical and operational challenges.

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No Change In Repo Rate

As expected, the RBI has not changed the repo rate. The central bank has maintained the repo rate at 5.25 per cent. Taking the prevailing conditions into account, the central bank has lowered the economic growth rate projection for the current fiscal year to 6.6 per cent and raised the retail inflation forecast to 5.1 per cent.