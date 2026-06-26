Are petrol and diesel prices going to be reduced soon? This is what we know

According to experts, fuel prices are not determined by daily fluctuations in the international crude oil market; instead, they are usually based on average oil prices over the preceding two weeks or month.

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New Delhi: Despite a sharp drop in crude oil prices in the international market, there is little expectation that the general public will get cheaper petrol and diesel anytime soon. Experts believe that state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) are currently not in the mood to cut petrol and diesel prices.

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Unlikely To Change Immediately

A Moneycontrol report, citing sources, stated, “It is unlikely that oil marketing companies will change prices immediately. They are awaiting the outcome of the peace agreement between Iran and the US. The losses (under-recoveries) incurred by oil companies have been substantial. Initially, this stood at Rs 1,000 crore per day, later dropping to Rs 500–600 crore daily. Given the magnitude of these losses, the government may allow some time for the companies to recoup them.”

Loss To Oil Companies

It is worth noting that in May, oil companies incurred a combined daily loss of up to Rs 1,000 crore on the sale of petrol, diesel, and LPG. This figure later dropped to Rs 500–600 crore per day after the government raised petrol and diesel prices by approximately Rs 7.5 per litre. The total estimated under-recovery on petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for the March–May period is around Rs 1 lakh crore.

What Is The Current State Of Crude Oil Prices?

The price of the global benchmark, Brent crude, has slumped to around $72–73 per barrel, while US crude oil prices have fallen below $70 per barrel. Notably, crude oil prices had surged to $120 per barrel earlier this year amidst rising tensions. Both benchmarks have now returned to levels seen in late February. Petrol and diesel prices had previously been hiked by approximately Rs 7.50 per litre during the recent global surge in oil prices.

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Diesel Sales Still Incurring Slight Loss

Experts noted that the three public sector fuel retailers are currently earning healthy marketing margins on petrol. However, diesel sales are still incurring a slight loss. Companies had kept retail prices stable for nearly two and a half months despite rising global crude oil prices, implementing only a marginal hike thereafter.

According to experts, fuel prices are not determined by daily fluctuations in the international crude oil market; instead, they are usually based on average oil prices over the preceding two weeks or month. Consequently, if international rates remain low, it may take some time for the benefits of the recent drop in crude oil prices to reach petrol pumps.