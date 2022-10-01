New Delhi: Just two weeks after the Union government launched the National Logistics Policy (NLP) on 17 September, the government announced on Saturday said that about 13 organizations including Yes Bank and MapMyIndia have signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to access data on the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) mentioned in the policy. The policy aims at bringing down logistics costs and address challenges plaguing importers and exporters.Also Read - National Logistics Policy to be Launched Today: Here’s How It Will Enhance Economic Growth | Explained

"The ULIP platform will enable the industry players to get secure access to the information related to logistics and resources available with various ministries…To date, 13 organisations – MapMyIndia, CargoExchange, Freight Fox, Conmove, Intugine, Eikonatech, Yes Bank, Superprocure, and CargoShakti among others have signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) to access data on ULIP," the ministry said.

"NDAs with 11 more organisations like Instavans & Trucks, Bosch India, Portlinks, Shiprocket, etc. are in the process," it added. At present 30 systems from seven ministries are integrated through more than 100 APIs covering over 1600 data fields for usage by the stakeholders, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry stated.

The startups are gearing up to showcase their innovative ideas for creating new solutions for the sector whereas large enterprises are mulling integrating with ULIP to simplify complex logistics processes, verifying the documents of vendors as well as to get visibility of cargo movement, the ministry further added.

HOW DOES ULIP WORK?

ULIP has a dedicated portal that makes the process of data request simpler, faster, and transparent. The portal can be accessed through “https://goulip.in/“. A dedicated support team is working round the clock to provide support to the industry players for registration on the portal.

After the registration, users need to submit their use-cases, which will then be reviewed based on the proposed usage of the requested data. After the successful review, users requesting for data will have to sign an NDA.

BENEFITS OF ULIP:

ULIP will give direct and indirect benefits to all logistics stakeholders like:

verification of drivers and vehicles details in a single click,

tracking and tracing of consignment,

Route Optimization Planning,

timely update on the destination of the consignment,

reduce paper works,

empty carrier and container visibility,

inventory management.

By reducing regulatory, documentary and other delays, ULIP will enable structured planning by helping in decision making on optimum use of modes of logistics thereby saving cost and time.

With the democratisation of the information, ULIP aims to enable the industry players for creating a market for revenue generation as well as the abolition of monopoly and un-levelled advantage. Achieving positive results at granular and individual levels will have a tremendous constructive impact on the overall logistics sector of India along with the Logistics Cost percentage of GDP and enhancement in the global logistics indices of India.

