As ‘RIP Twitter’ Trends On Twitter, Musk Shares Post Showing ‘Burial’ Of A ‘Dead Twitter’
San Francisco: As '#RIPTwitter' trends on the micro-blogging platform -- with most of the tweets accusing the new owner, Elon Musk, of mishandling the platform, reshaping it in an obscure way, and eve
San Francisco: As ‘#RIPTwitter’ trends on the micro-blogging platform — with most of the tweets accusing the new owner, Elon Musk, of mishandling the platform, reshaping it in an obscure way, and even ‘murdering’ it — the megalomaniac billionaire has shared a fresh post of a photo-op at a burial scene, where Twitter is apparently being buried.
Also Read:
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.