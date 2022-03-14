New Delhi: Reacting sharply to the reports, which claimed that Ashneer Grover bought a dining table worth Rs 10 crore, the former BharatPe Co-founder and Managing Director said he would rather put Rs 10 crore in business and create employment for 1,000 of people. “Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No it’s a Rs 10 cr dining table!! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for the most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press – don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies – you’ll lose your credibility like them,” Grover tweeted.Also Read - Ashneer Gover Gets Fired From BharatPe, Here's A List Of Founders Who Were Fired From Their Own Companies - Watch

Sharing the image of the white dining table, the former BharatPe co-founder said that the one he has at home is not even worth 0.5 per cent of the amount being reported. "I'd rather put Rs 10 crore in business and create employment for 1,000 of folks so that they can earn & put dignified meals on their tables for their families. Score; Self Goal (Loss of Credibility) by BharatPe Board/Investors – 1 : Lavishness : 0," he further tweeted.

Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No it’s a ₹10cr dining table !! Haha ! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press – don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies – you’ll lose your credibility like them. pic.twitter.com/kdONGiMN0Z — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 13, 2022



Earlier last week, reports claimed that he ‘purchased a Porsche’ when he was at BharatPe and “told multiple people at the company that he spent millions on a dining table”.

The reports of dining table and porsche came after BharatPe sacked Grover’s Madhuri Jain over alleged financial irregularities. Later Grover resigned saying that he is being forced to quit a company of which “I am a founder”.