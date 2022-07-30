New Delhi: Aisa just a new richest woman, and no, it is not China’s Yang Huiyan. Yang on Friday was surpassed by India’s Savitri Jindal in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, who has an $11.3 billion fortune thanks to her conglomerate Jindal Group, which is involved in industries including metals and power generation.Also Read - Savitri Jindal's Net Worth Rose by USD 12 Billion in Just Two Years | All You Need To Know About India's Richest Woman

Jindal, 72, is India's richest woman and the 10th-richest person in India. She became the chairwoman of the Jindal Group after her husband, founder OP Jindal, died in a helicopter crash in 2005. The company produces steel and operates in cement, energy and infrastructure.

Jindal's net worth has fluctuated wildly in recent years. It fell to USD 3.2 billion in April 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, then reached as high as USD 15.6 billion in April 2022 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent commodity prices soaring, according to a report by Bloomberg.

What led to Yang Huiyan’s fall in list?

Huiyan is no longer Asia’s richest woman as China’s property crisis hammers the nation’s developers, including her Country Garden Holdings Co. Yang was not only surpassed by Jindal, but also slipped below fellow Chinese tycoon Fan Hongwei, whose wealth derives from chemical-fiber company Hengli Petrochemical Co.

It’s been a dramatic fall for Yang, who in 2005 inherited her father’s stake in the real estate developer, becoming one of the youngest billionaires on the planet. For the past five years she’s been Asia’s richest woman, reflecting the rapid growth of China’s property sector.

Her fortune has more than halved this year to $11 billion, with the decline accelerating this week when her Country Garden, China’s largest property developer, said it needed to raise equity at a discount, causing the stock to plunge to its lowest since 2016, according to a report by Bloomberg. As per the report, Yang, now in her early forties, owns about 60% of Country Garden and a 43% stake in its management-services unit.