Home

Business

Assam Assembly Election 2026: Banks to remain open today? Check City-Wise status here

Assam Assembly Election 2026: Banks to remain open today? Check City-Wise status here

ATMs, UPI (mobile payments), Internet & mobile banking, Debit card transactions will remain operational. Customers can use these services for basic transactions even when branches are shut.

Banks to remain open today?

New Delhi: Assam is all set to vote on April 9 for 126 constituencies. As per the election commission, polling will begin at 7 am across thousands of booths, backed by extensive security deployment, webcasting, and logistical arrangements to ensure smooth conduct, as campaigning gave way to quiet last-mile mobilisation during the mandatory silence period. Owing to the assembly polls, the Assam government has declared a public holiday on election day to facilitate voting across the state.

This holiday impacts banking services, government offices, schools and many commercial establishments as citizens prepare to cast their votes in 126 constituencies.

Are Banks Open in Assam Today?

It is important to note that the banks in Assam will be closed in all cities today, on April 9, 2026, due to the Assembly election holiday declaration by the state government. Public sector, private, cooperative and foreign bank branches will remain shut statewide.

All bank branches across Assam, including major cities like Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Tezpur, Tinsukia and Nagaon, will not operate routine counter services due to the election holiday.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

However, ATMs, UPI (mobile payments), Internet & mobile banking, Debit card transactions will remain operational. Customers can use these services for basic transactions even when branches are shut.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will see a largely straight contest between the BJP-led NDA and a Congress-led opposition front, with regional players adding layers in select constituencies. A total of 722 candidates are in the fray, reflecting a more streamlined contest compared to previous elections. Prominent names include Sarma, leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia, Badruddin Ajmal of the AIUDF, Akhil Gogoi, and AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.