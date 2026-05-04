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Assembly Election results and trends give impetus to Sensex, crosses 77,100 mark

Assembly Election results and trends give impetus to Sensex, crosses 77,100 mark

In today's trading session, shares of Realty, Metal, and Public Sector Banks are witnessing the highest buying activity, while IT and Media stocks are seeing the heaviest selling pressure.

Image for representational purposes (File Pic)

New Delhi: Amidst the results of assembly elections held in five states across the country, the stock market is witnessing a rally today, May 4. The Sensex has climbed 200 points and is trading at 77,100. The Nifty is also up by nearly 100 points, having reached the 24,100 level. In today’s trading session, shares of Realty, Metal, and Public Sector Banks are witnessing the highest buying activity, while IT and Media stocks are seeing the heaviest selling pressure. Shares of Adani Ports and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) have surged by up to 4%.

Main Reasons behind Stock Market Rally

Election Trends: The market is rallying on the back of early trends emerging from the assembly elections held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. The market views a clear mandate as a positive signal. Global Markets: The uptrend observed in Asian markets has also bolstered sentiment in the Indian market. Markets in Japan, Korea, and Hong Kong are displaying strength today. Crude Oil: Brent crude oil has once again dipped below the $110-per-barrel mark; it is currently hovering around $107. A decline in crude oil prices mitigates the risk of inflation.

Nifty-50’s Top 5 gainers are Adani Ports, HUL, Adani Ent., Bajaj Auto, and Maruti Suzuki.

Nifty-50 Top 5 losers are Kotak Bank, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Dr. Reddy’s, and TCS.

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