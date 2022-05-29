Astrology Share Market Prediction | New Delhi: Saturn retrograde will soon be here in June. It will kick off just a day after Mercury retrograde. This is expected to bring many changes to our personal and professional lives. It might demand some work on ourselves and retracing some steps. The economy and share market may also experience certain disruptions. We asked renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji how it will affect the bull and here is what he has predicted.Also Read - 11 Ways to Give Your Love Relationship a Boost, Vastu Expert Shares Tips

Astrology Share Market Prediction

Panditji said, "Since Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn will be in Transit, we can expect a downfall in the share and stock market." He, however, advised that we must not lose faith and be strong as "it will gain back the momentum in 30 days."

Best Phase for Businessmen and Women

He stated, "For businessmen/women it will turn out to be the best phase for many and the IT sector, financial institutions will do better. This will happen because Jupiter will be transiting at the time. Those wanting to invest can go at it. The downside is for some cosmetic brands because some may take a hit along with the policy sector and government institutions. But there is always a light at the end of the tunnel as they will take some time to revive but eventually they will as far as the stock market is concerned."