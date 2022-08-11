New Delhi: American investment management firm Morgan Stanley has said its report that India’s growth will average 7 per cent and it will be the strongest among largest economies, contributing 28 per cent and 22 per cent to the Asian and global growth respectively. The report adds that India is best positioned within Asia to deliver domestic demand alpha. Its cyclical recovery will be sustained by structural factors.Also Read - India Might Emerge As Asia's Strongest Economy in 2022-23 Due To Policy Reforms, Business Investments: Report

“The recent strong run of data increases our confidence that India is well positioned to deliver domestic demand alpha, which will be particularly important as developed markets’ growth weakness percolates into Asia’s external demand,” Morgan Stanley said. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Chronology of Crucial Events That Transformed India's Economy

The key change in India’s structural story lies in the clear shift in the policy focus towards lifting the productive capacity of the economy. Policymakers have taken up a series of reforms which will catalyse an upswing in the private capex cycle, helping to unleash a powerful productivity dynamic, leading to the onset of a virtuous cycle. Also Read - Prices of Potato, Onion, Tomato Contained Since 2013: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha | Top Points

Cyclically, the economy is lifting off after a prolonged period of adjustment. The corporate sector has delivered and the balance sheets of the financial sector have also been cleaned up. This backdrop of healthy balance sheets and rising corporate confidence bodes well for the outlook for business investment, the report said.

The biggest challenge that was emerging to India’s macro outlook was the sharp spike in oil/commodity prices weighing on macro stability.

“However, with the 23-37 per cent decline in oil/commodity prices since the March-22 peak, we think that macro stability indicators will head back towards the comfort zone. Against this backdrop, we project that the RBI does not need to lift rates deeply into restrictive territory. In other words, the RBI will not need to slow domestic demand growth meaningfully to control the macro stability indicators,” the report said.

(With inputs from IANS)