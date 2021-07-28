New Delhi: Husband and wife can now get Rs 10,000 per month as pension. They need to enroll under Atal Pension Yojana (APY). “For availing higher pensions up to Rs 10,000; both husband and wife can join APY for Rs 5,000 pension amount,” the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Completes 13 Years: Know Whopping Salaries Per of Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta And Others Per Episode

  1. However, husband and wife need to be aged between 18 and 40, as per details shared by PFRDA.
  2. Both husband and wife must have savings bank accounts, the PFRDA said.

Atal Pension Yojana Benefits

  • The Atal Pension Yojana is focused on all citizens in the unorganized sector.
  • The pension scheme is administered by the PFRDA through NPS architecture.
  • Under the pension scheme, there is guaranteed minimum monthly pension for the subscribers ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 per month.
  • The central government also co-contribute 50 per cent of the subscriber’s contribution or Rs 1,000 per annum, whichever is lower.
  • Government co-contribution is available for those who are not covered by any Statutory Social Security Schemes and is not income tax payer.
  • All bank account holders can join APY, PFRDA stated in its brochure.
