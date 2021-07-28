New Delhi: Husband and wife can now get Rs 10,000 per month as pension. They need to enroll under Atal Pension Yojana (APY). “For availing higher pensions up to Rs 10,000; both husband and wife can join APY for Rs 5,000 pension amount,” the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Completes 13 Years: Know Whopping Salaries Per of Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta And Others Per Episode
- However, husband and wife need to be aged between 18 and 40, as per details shared by PFRDA.
- Both husband and wife must have savings bank accounts, the PFRDA said.
Atal Pension Yojana Benefits
- The Atal Pension Yojana is focused on all citizens in the unorganized sector.
- The pension scheme is administered by the PFRDA through NPS architecture.
- Under the pension scheme, there is guaranteed minimum monthly pension for the subscribers ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 per month.
- The central government also co-contribute 50 per cent of the subscriber’s contribution or Rs 1,000 per annum, whichever is lower.
- Government co-contribution is available for those who are not covered by any Statutory Social Security Schemes and is not income tax payer.
- All bank account holders can join APY, PFRDA stated in its brochure.