New Delhi: Husband and wife can now get Rs 10,000 per month as pension. They need to enroll under Atal Pension Yojana (APY). “For availing higher pensions up to Rs 10,000; both husband and wife can join APY for Rs 5,000 pension amount,” the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Completes 13 Years: Know Whopping Salaries Per of Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta And Others Per Episode

However, husband and wife need to be aged between 18 and 40, as per details shared by PFRDA. Both husband and wife must have savings bank accounts, the PFRDA said.

Also Read - Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker Look to Redeem India's Faltering Shooting Campaign in Olympics

Atal Pension Yojana Benefits