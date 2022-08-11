Atal Pension Yojana Latest Update: The Union Ministry of Finance on Thursday issued a notification saying the income taxpayers will not be allowed to enrol in the government’s social security scheme Atal Pension Yojana (APY) from October 1. “From 1 October,2022, any citizen who is or has been an income tax payer, shall not be eligible to join APY,” the finance ministry said in the notification. Earlier, the ministry has modified its notification on APY.Also Read - Income Tax Return e-Verification: Here’s How to e-Verify ITR Using Aadhaar-Based OTP. Details Here

It must be noted that the Centre had introduced the APY on June 1, 2015 to provide social security to workers mainly in the unorganised sector. Subscribers of the scheme get a minimum guaranteed pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month after attaining 60 years of age depending on their contributions. Also Read - Income Tax Department Detects Black Income of Over Rs 1000 Crore After Raids on Gujarat Business Group

The Finance Ministry further said the new notification will not apply to subscribers who have joined the scheme before October 1, 2022. Also Read - ITR Filing: Income Tax Department Brings BIG Change For Tax Payers. Deets Inside

In case a subscriber, who joined on or after October 1, 2022, is subsequently found to have been an income tax payer on or before the date of application, the APY account shall be closed and the accumulated pension wealth till date would be given to the subscriber, the notification said.

Under the income tax law, people having taxable income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh are not required to pay income tax.

Currently, all Indian citizens between the age group of 18-40 years can join APY through bank or post office branches where one has the savings bank account.

More than 99 lakh APY accounts were opened during the last fiscal, taking the total number of subscribers to 4.01 crore at the end of March 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)