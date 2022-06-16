ATF Price In India | New Delhi: Indian airline Spicejet Ltd announced a hike of 15 per cent in its airfares on the back of ATF prices touching an all-time high in India. As of 12:30 PM, the shares of the company were trading 5.8 per cent or 2.55 points lower at Rs 41.45 apiece, on BSE. On NSE, Spicejet share price was Rs 41.45 per share, 5.8 per cent in the red. This is the 52-week low level for the company.Also Read - Airfares Likely To Get Costlier As ATF Prices Reach All-Time High | Latest Rates Here

The phenomenon was not limited to Spicejet shares only. Almost all the airline shares were deep in the red after the rise in ATF price. The shares of Indigo were down nearly 5 per cent and were trading at Rs 1,661.95 per share on BSE. Another airline, Jet Airways lost almost 4 per cent and was at Rs 100 apiece, as of 12:30 PM. Also Read - Sensex Rises 500 Points In Early Trade, Nifty Above 15,800 After Fed Rate Hike | What To Expect?

Share Market Turns Negative

Indian share market opened on a positive note with Sensex rising over 500 points in early trade. Nifty was above 15,850. However, as the day progressed, the impact of fed rate hike began to show. As of 12:30 PM, Sensex was down 313 points and was trading at 52,228. Nifty50, on the other hand, was trading below 15,800, over 100 points in the red. Also Read - Indigo To Start New International Flights From Kerala To Abu Dhabi And Saudi Arabia From June 15. Check Full Schedule

Experts had anticipated the share market to feel the shock of the rate hike by the Fed. Last night, FOMC announced a rate hike of 75 basis points to control the 41-year high inflation. Another rate hike of 75 basis points is expected in the next announcement in July. Central banks across the world are taking measures to control inflation. The situation has turned grim since the inception of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Why did Spicejet increase airfares?

Ajay Singh, CMD of Spicejet, said that the ATF prices have increased by more than 120 per cent since June 2021. The sharp increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and the depreciation of the rupee have left the domestic airlines with no choice but to immediately raise airfares, he said. “This massive increase is not sustainable and governments, central and state, need to take urgent action to reduce taxes on ATF that are amongst the highest in the world,” Singh added.

He continued, “The weakening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar further significantly impacts airlines as our substantial cost is either dollar denominated or pegged to the dollar.”