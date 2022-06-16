ATF Price in India | New Delhi: ATF Price in India reached an all-time high level on June 16. This came after state-backed Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) announced a rate hike for aviation fuel. The rise in ATF prices is expected to increase the airfares further. This may come as a dampener for the airline industry which is struggling to recover, post the Covid-19 pandemic.Also Read - Sensex Rises 500 Points In Early Trade, Nifty Above 15,800 After Fed Rate Hike | What To Expect?

According to a report by PTI, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said that the rise in ATF prices and the depreciation of the rupee has left domestic airlines no choice but to raise airfares. He said that a minimum hike of 10-15 per cent in air tickets is necessary to ensure that the cost of operations is sustainable.

He said, "ATF prices have increased by more than 120 per cent since June 2021. This massive increase is not sustainable and governments, central and state, need to take urgent action to reduce taxes on ATF that are amongst the highest in the world."

Why is it a cause of worry for air travellers?

ATF prices make up to 30-40 per cent of the total cost of running of an airline. With the hike in aviation fuel prices, the margins of the company will rise further. The airlines will most likely raise the air ticket prices to break even.

ATF Price Hike: Check the latest rates in your city here

City ATF Price (per kl) New Delhi Rs 1,41,232.87 Kolkata Rs 1,46,322.23 Mumbai Rs 1,40,092.74 Chennai Rs 1,46,215.85

The ATF prices were hiked last on June 1