ATM Cash Withdrawal Details: All major public and private sector banks across the country allow a limited number of free transactions at ATMs every month. After the user exceeds the limit, including financial and non-financial services, the banks impose an extra charge with applicable taxes. Moreover, the number of free transactions at ATMs differ depending on the type of account and the debit card the users hold.

As per the notification issued by the Reserve Bank of India, all banks are charging Rs 21 per transaction at the ATM above the monthly free transaction limit from 1 January 2022. After the free transactions limit is reached, the users will be charged for further transactions.

It must be noted that the bank customers are allowed only five free transactions at the bank ATMs every month. And the customers in non-metro cities can avail five free transactions at ATMs of other banks.

Here’s a look at ATM charges by major banks in India for account holders:

State Bank of India

SBI offers five free transactions at its group ATMs for customers.

Free Transaction limit for ATMs in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad): 3 per month

free Transaction limit for ATMs in other regions: 5 per month.

Charges for cash withdrawal: Rs 10 at SBI ATMs and Rs 20 at non-SBI ATMs

Punjab National Bank

PNB offers free transactions in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and five transactions in other cities at ATMs every month.

Cash withdrawal charges: Rs. 10 per transaction.

Non-financial transaction charges: Rs. 9 per transaction.

HDFC Bank

At Metro ATMs: 3 free transactions.

At non-Metro ATMs: 5 free transactions.

Cash withdrawal charges: Rs 21 per transaction plus applicable taxes.

Non-financial transaction charges: ₹ 8.50 plus applicable taxes.

Cash withdrawal limit: Rs 10,000 per day at an HDFC Bank ATM

ICICI Bank

ICICI bank offers first five cash withdrawal of a month free in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Cash withdrawal charges: Rs 21 per financial transaction

Charges for non-financial transactions: Rs 8.5 per transaction

Charges at the non-home branch: Rs 5 per Rs 1,000, for transaction value above Rs 25,000 in a day or Rs 150, whichever is higher.

The cash withdrawal limit per transaction is Rs 25,000.

The cash withdrawal limit per day is Rs. 50,000 (1,00,000 for HNI’s).

Axis Bank

Monthly cash transaction free limits (urban): First 5 transactions.

Monthly cash transaction free limits (semi-urban/rural): First 5 transactions

Monthly cash transactions at Axis Bank ATM: First 5 financial transactions are free and unlimited non-financial transactions.