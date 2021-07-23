New Delhi: As per the fresh order from the RBI, the interchange fee that banks can charge on Automated Teller Machines (ATM) will see an increase of Rs 2 from August 1. It must be noted that, the RBI had in June increased the interchange fee from Rs 15 to Rs 17, while for non-financial transactions the fee was raised from Rs 5 to Rs 6. This fee is being charged by the banks to customers processing the payments through credit card or debit cards. As per the fresh guidelines from the RBI, the customers will be eligible for five free transactions every month from their home bank ATMs. Moreover, the RBI has said that the customers can claim free transactions from ATMs of other banks, too, which include three withdrawals in metros and five in non-metro cities.Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Closed For Next 6 Consecutive Days From Today | Complete List Here

Here are 5 big rules that are going to change from August 1 related to ATM cards: