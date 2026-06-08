Is government planning to shut ATMs in small towns amid severe cash shortage? CATMi raises major concern, says Tier 2, Tier 3 cities are…

ATMs in smaller cities and towns are reportedly facing a shortage of cash, causing inconvenience to customers who rely on them for withdrawals and other banking services.

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New Delhi: In a major development, a large number of ATMs in smaller cities are reportedly at risk of being shut down due to a severe cash shortage. According to a Navbharat Times report, the Confederation of ATM Industry (CATMi) has raised this concern with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As per the industry body, the country’s largest public-sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI), is sending more cash than necessary to ATMs in Tier-1 cities. This has led to acute cash crunch in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, creating the risk of widespread ATM outages. CATMi has also demanded compensation of ₹100 crore from the banking industry.

ATM operators have told RBI and SBI during a meeting held on June 5 that the issue is primarily linked to SBI, according to a report by The Economic Times. The bank operates the largest ATM network in the country, with approximately 65,000 ATMs nationwide. It is important to note that the SBI manages cash handling for nearly half of its ATM network on its own, most of which is concentrated in metro cities.

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However, ATMs in smaller cities and towns are reportedly facing a shortage of cash, causing inconvenience to customers who rely on them for withdrawals and other banking services.

An ATM company CEO, speaking to NavBharat Times on condition of anonymity, said, “This issue is particularly linked to SBI. Smaller banks are managing the situation, but SBI’s challenges have intensified. Most of the cash is being routed to metro cities, reducing cash supply in other regions.”

Here are some of the key details:

The industry claims it has suffered losses exceeding Rs 100 crore.

When ATM machines remain offline due to cash shortages, operators lose revenue generated from transaction fees and interchange fees.

CATMi has demanded that the banking industry compensate operators for these losses.

It has warned that if SBI fails to resolve the issue by June 20, a large number of ATMs could be forced to shut down.

ATM operators also say they are already operating on very thin margins.

Rising operational costs and declining ATM usage have further increased financial pressure on the industry.

Rising operational costs and declining ATM usage have further increased financial pressure on the industry. A large number of ATMs in smaller cities are at risk of shutting down.

CATMi says the issue is most severe with State Bank of India (SBI).

The public-sector lender is reportedly sending more cash than required to ATMs in Tier-1 cities.

Cash withdrawals from ATMs have declined, while operating costs have continued to rise.

Rising Operating Costs

According to the ATM operators, their operating expenses have raised significantly due to a 60 percent surge in minimum wages and higher fuel prices. At the same time, the number of monthly ATM cash withdrawals has declined. The figure stood at 570 million transactions in January 2023, but fell to 439.5 million by September 2025.

As a result, the total number of ATMs in India declined to around 251,000 in 2024–25, compared to more than 253,000 a year earlier. Most of this reduction has occurred in villages and small towns, where maintaining ATM operations has become increasingly difficult.

1. Is the government planning to shut down ATMs in small towns?

No. There is currently no government announcement to shut down ATMs in small towns.

2. Why are ATMs in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities facing a cash shortage?

As per the CATMi, a disproportionate amount of cash is allegedly being routed to Tier-1 and metro-city ATMs. This has resulted in reduced cash availability in smaller cities and towns.

3. Which organization raised concerns about ATM closures?

The Confederation of ATM Industry (CATMi), which represents ATM operators and service providers, has raised the issue with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

4. How many ATMs does SBI operate in India?

SBI operates approximately 65,000 ATMs across India, making it the largest ATM network in the country.