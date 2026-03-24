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ATM rules to change from THIS Date, 5 free transactions at HDFC Bank ATMs, expert calls it…

ATM rules to change from THIS Date, 5 free transactions at HDFC Bank ATMs, expert calls it…

Punjab National Bank has also revised the daily ATM cash withdrawal limits for certain debit cards. Under the updated rules, the maximum daily withdrawal limit has been reduced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50,000 for select card variants.

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New Delhi: Several leading banks across the country have introduced revised ATM rules. These new rules will come into effect from April 1. It is important to note that these changes impact the way ATM transactions are counted, the fee charged once free transaction limits are exceeded, and the daily cash withdrawal limits for select debit cards. The HDFC Bank will include UPI-based ATM cash withdrawals within the same category as card-based transactions while calculating the monthly free transaction limit from April 1. Notably, UPI withdrawals were not counted towards this quota earlier.

Here are some of the key details:

Customers will be entitled to 5 free transactions at HDFC Bank ATMs, 3 at other-bank ATMs in metro cities, and 5 in non-metro areas under the revised rules.

UPI withdrawals will be part of these limits, and any transactions beyond them will attract a charge of Rs 23 per withdrawal, plus applicable taxes.

According to the bank, domestic ATM transactions done post 7:30 PM will be considered as the next day’s transaction.

ATM transactions done post 7:30 PM would be considered in the subsequent month on the last day of the month

“From April 1, the revised ATM rules mark a significant shift in how customers interact with cash and banking services. With changes in withdrawal limits, transaction caps, and the inclusion of UPI-based cash withdrawals under free transaction limits, banks are clearly moving towards a more structured and digital-first ecosystem. While these changes may initially feel restrictive, they are designed to encourage more mindful usage of cash and reduce unnecessary transactions. Customers will need to be more strategic in planning their withdrawals to avoid additional charges, especially after exhausting the free transaction limits,” Lokanath Panda, COO, BLS E-Services Ltd said.

“At the same time, this move aligns with India’s broader push towards digital payments, offering greater transparency, traceability, and efficiency in financial transactions. Ultimately, these rules are not just about cost control but about nudging consumers towards smarter financial behavior and a more secure, streamlined banking experience. This on the will further strengthen the Business Correspondent (BC) network across India, deepening Financial Inclusion by enabling BCs to serve as effective alternatives to traditional bank branches and ATMs,” he added.

Punjab National Bank trims daily withdrawal limit on select debit cards

Punjab National Bank has also revised the daily ATM cash withdrawal limits for certain debit cards. Under the updated rules, the maximum daily withdrawal limit has been reduced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50,000 for select card variants.

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