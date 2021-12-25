New Delhi: Debit or Credit cardholders are in for a big change in the upcoming new year. The RBI has decided to hike the charges on ATM withdrawals for every public and private bank. The hiked charges will be applicable once the free monthly limit gets exhausted. According to the RBI notification, customers will have to pay Rs 1 more than what they were paying earlier to withdraw money.Also Read - RBI Extends Deadline to Implement Card Tokenisation by 6 Months to June 30
New ATM Rules: Check New ATM Charges, Transaction Limit Here
- Earlier, customers had to pay Rs 20 per transaction, once the free limit got exhausted.
- Now, they will have to pay Rs 21 per transaction.
- RBI said that the charges have not been revised since August 2014.
- According to RBI, the step is being taken to compensate the banks for higher interchange fees and general escalation in costs.
- The new charges will be applicable from January 1, 2021.
- Customers are allowed 5 free transactions from their own bank.
- Apart from this, customers are eligible for withdrawing cash from other banks’ ATMs. Three such transactions, per month, are allowed in metro cities and five in non-metro cities.
- The new rule is also applicable to Cash Recycler Machines.
- Interestingly, RBI revised, upwards, the transaction limit in August 2021.
- In 2019, the RBI made a committee headed by VG Kannan, then Chairman of IBA, to decide the new rules of ATM charges and transactions.