New Delhi: Debit or Credit cardholders are in for a big change in the upcoming new year. The RBI has decided to hike the charges on ATM withdrawals for every public and private bank. The hiked charges will be applicable once the free monthly limit gets exhausted. According to the RBI notification, customers will have to pay Rs 1 more than what they were paying earlier to withdraw money.

Customers have been receiving notifications of hiked charges from their respective banks. Here are the new rules:

New ATM Rules: Check New ATM Charges, Transaction Limit Here