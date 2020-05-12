New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore for the people of Indian who have severely been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - 'Self-reliance, India's One-stop Move to Fight Coronavirus,' Says PM Modi in Address to Nation

“I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. The announcements made by the Central government over COVID-19, decisions of RBI and today’s package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India’s GDP,” PM Modi said. Also Read - PM Declares Lockdown 4.0, Details to be Given Before May 18; Economic Package Also Announced

He said that the special economic package will have emphasis on land, labour, liquidity and laws. “The special economic package is for our labourers, farmers, honest tax payers, MSMEs and cottage industry,” PM Modi said. Also Read - Five Pillars of Self-Reliant India | Here is Modi's Prescription to Fight Covid-19

Giving further updates, PM Modi said that from Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce details of special economic package.

“In this hour of crisis, local suppliers have met our demands and Indians have to be ‘vocal about local’ and buy products from them,” he added.

He said that the country has resources and talent and it will make best products to improve the quality and supply chain.

“In a world that is fighting life and death, India’s medicines today bring a new hope. With these steps, when India is being praised everywhere in the world, every Indian feels proud,” PM Modi said.

He also added that when the country speaks of self-reliance, it does not advocate for a self-centered system. “In India’s self-reliance there is a concern for the whole world’s happiness, cooperation and peace,” he added further.

PM Modi said that the coronavirus has brought an unprecedented crisis in the country. He asked everyone to protect themselves and move ahead as well.