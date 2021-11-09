New Delhi: Atomy India today announced that the company plans to set up manufacturing units in India by 2025 and will empower the nation by strengthening the vision of Make In India for the world. Currently, Atomy India meets requirements of Indian market through import from Parent Company-Atomy. Atomy India is Indian arm of Global Direct Selling leader Atomy from South KoreaAlso Read - Meet Padma Shri Awardee Chhultim Chhonjor, a Selfless Hero Who Single-handedly Built A 38 Km Road

Atomy also unveiled its comprehensive plans for the Indian market and said that it would eye to launch their Global Sourcing Global Sales (GSGS) by 2022. With the philosophy of Absolute Quality Absolute Price Atomy India penetrates the Indian markets with Korean products in Skin Care, Living, Food, Health Supplement and other segments.

SeikhImtiaz Ali (Abraham Lee), Managing Director, Atomy India said, "Since India is known to have ancient secret of Ayurvedic Products and it is recognised worldwide. With Atomy's 'Global Sourcing Global Sales' GSGS market strategy, we plan to export Ayurvedic Indian products to different parts of the world. As Atomy has its Global Distribution Network in almost 50 plus countries. Within one year of business operations in India, we have achieved massive product popularity and now we plan to enter each household with our absolute quality products." He further added "Atomy India will be able to 'Make in India' through our own manufacturing units or sourcing from Indian MSMEs or it could be a mix of both. We plan to set up manufacturing units in India by 2025."

“The company plans to leverage its most popular personal care products to capture the market at the same time believes in improving people’s life by enhancing their lifestyle. In one year we have launched Korean products in India including our famous skin care brand ‘The Fame’ and we plan to launch more products into Health Supplements and Food categories. The skin care range products are powered by new technology, new material, and low irritancy. All other Personal Care and household products have immense popularity due to their researched based development with new technologies. We are getting robust response from our customers, hence we would expand for a bigger share,” added Dr SeikhImtiaz Ali.

Atomy India aims to provide the Next Generation of Shopping Experience with help of its Atomy Personal Platform which creates opportunity for many aspiring business owners. Atomy India banks upon its advanced technological vision. It has also collaborated with MOFAC which has more than 20 years of experience in Virtual production and have been very actively working on VR (Virtual Reality), AR (Augmented Reality) and giving rise to XR (eXtended Reality).

Sharing his views, Rahul Kokadwar, Chief Operating Officer, Atomy India said, “Atomy has Masstige strategy which works on Absolute Quality Absolute Price philosophy. With help of this Product philosophy Atomy has 426 products in South Korea and have 63 products in India in Personal Care, Living, Food and Health Supplements.”

The massive success which has unfolded in just one Decade is a result of vision and mission of Dr. Han Gill Park, Founder and Chairman of Atomy Co. Ltd. who always urge members to invest in Cherishing the lives of others because “Social Contribution is a must, not a choice.”

On the occasion of one year of successful business operations in India, Atomy is all set to host a special felicitation event for the doctors on 9th November 2021, where they would like honour 100 doctors in person.

Since Atomy ensures to honour the efforts of our Doctors, which they have done for the society while fighting with ongoing pandemic, recognising the concern of “Maskne” that occurs due to wearing Face masks by doctors for longer hours and in turn give rise to pimples, ache and other sensitivity on Face. The company also showcase the efficacy of “The Fame Skin Care’ to doctors and will also be gifting the same to 1000 doctors. “The Fame Skin Care Set will help our Doctors to rejuvenate the damaged layers of skin since it is made from natural ingredients designed with help of High Purification technology, Fermentation Technology,”