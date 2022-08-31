New Delhi: It came to the Indian market when Coca-Cola was asked to leave in 1970s, it ruled the soft drink industry for nearly 15 years, it left scathed with Coca-Cola’s re-entry, and PepsiCo’s advent in the 1990s. The story of Campa Cola and the impact it made in the Indian market cannot be fitted in a nutshell.Also Read - Reliance AGM 2022: 5G, India's 1st Carbon Fiber Plant, Succession Plans And More. All You Need To Know

THE HISTORY

Pure Drinks Group, the pioneers in Indian soft drink industry, introduced Coca-Cola in India in 1949 and remained the sole manufacturers of the celebrated soft drink till the 1970s when Coke was forced to pull out of the Indian market after Indian government insisted the company to reveal its formula. It was then the Pure Drinks Group, along with Campa Beverages Pvt Ltd started the Campa Cola, which virtually dominated the Indian soft drink industry for nearly 15 years in the absence of foreign competition. Also Read - "Excited To launch Our Partnership With JioMart ...", Says Mark Zuckerberg

The brand’s slogan was “The Great Indian Taste” in an attempt to appeal to nationalism. Post the economic liberalisation of 1991, foreign players re-entered the Indian market and there began the fall of Campa Cola. By 2000s, many of the Campa Cola plants were shut down and the product was hardly seen at any of the grocery stores. Also Read - Reliance AGM 2022: Company To Roll Out Jio 5G Services, Meta And Jio Collaborate To Launch JioMart On WhatsApp - Watch Video

THE PRESENT

According to an Economic Times report, Mukesh Ambani’ Reliance has acquired the brand Campa from Delhi-based Pure Drinks Group at an estimated Rs 22 crore deal. This comes days after Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani, during the 45th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Ltd, announced the conglomerate’s plan to expand into the FMCG business.

“Campa will be relaunched around Diwali through Reliance Retail stores, JioMart and over 15 lakh kiranas who buy products from Reliance’s B2B network”, the Economic Times report said quoting an executive. The report also added that eventually, production of Campa will be scaled up across the country when Reliance builds the FMCG distribution network.

During the RIL AGM 2022, Isha Ambani had said, Reliance is entering the FMCG sector with an objective to “develop and deliver high quality, affordable products which solve every Indian’s daily needs.”

MOVING FORWARD

It’s more or less confirmed that the millennials and Gen Z would be able to enjoy the different varieties of Campa Cola in the near future and the Gen X, those born in 1965-1980 period, would be able to have a sip of nostalgia. But will Campa Cola be able to overcome the hurdles of the Indian soft drink market that is already exploding with a number of products? That’s a question which time should answer.