Aadhaar Card Update: Attention Aadhaar Card users. If you have downloaded your e-Aadhaar recently from a public computer in an internet cafe, then your Aadhaar is at high risk of being misused. Anyone can misuse it by stealing your Aadhaar card from the public gadget. Hence, the use of public computers should be avoided for downloading of e-Aadhaar cards.Also Read - Here’s How To Store Aadhaar Card in DigiLocker: Step-by-step Guide Here

Recently, the UIDAI has tweeted from its official Twitter handle and has warned the users to refrain from downloading e-Aadhaar from any public computer. In a tweet post, the UIDAI has said that even if it is downloaded, one must delete all the downloaded copies of the e-Aadhaar Also Read - Link PAN Card With Aadhaar by March 31, Or Pay Penalty: Income Tax Department Warns Taxpayers

“#BewareOfFraudsters To download an e-Aadhaar please avoid using a public computer at an internet café/kiosk. However, if you do, then it is highly recommended to delete all the downloaded copies of #eAadhaar,” the UIDAI said in a tweet. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s How to Easily Change Name on Aadhaar After Marriage | Step-by-step Guide Here

#BewareOfFraudsters

To download an e-Aadhaar please avoid using a public computer at an internet café/kiosk.

However, if you do, then it is highly recommended to delete all the downloaded copies of #eAadhaar. pic.twitter.com/f3dylN1uDb — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) April 26, 2022

People can misuse Aadhaar card as it is being used as an identity document now at several places. The users must be knowing that Aadhaar is a free 12-digit identification number issued by UIDAI to all. Under the Aadhaar Act, an e-Aadhaar is as valid as a physical copy of Aadhaar for all reasons.