Attention Air Passengers: Flight Tickets May Become Expensive During Festive Season Due to This Reason

Flight ticket prices are likely to increase as the oil companies have increased the jet fuel rates for the third consecutive time.

The rates of aviation fuel or jet fuel in the national capital have increased to Rs 1,12,419.33 per kilolitre.

New Delhi: Attention air passengers. If you are planning to travel by air in the upcoming festive season, here’s a big update for you. Flight tickets are likely to become more expensive during the festive season as the ATF prices have surged to the highest level since December 2022.

The development comes as the oil marketing companies on Friday increased jet fuel prices (ATF) by 14% to Rs 1.12 lk/kl in Delhi. As a result, air travel may become expensive during the festive season. Moreover, there has been an increase of roughly 24% in the past two months.

ATF Price Increased to Rs 20,295.2 Per Kilolitre

As per the price notification of state-owned fuel retailers, the ATF price on 1 September increased to Rs 20,295.2 per kiloliter and has crossed Rs 1.12 lakh. The rates of aviation fuel or jet fuel in the national capital have increased to Rs 1,12,419.33 per kilolitre.

Notably, the oil companies have increased the jet fuel rates for the third consecutive time. On 1 August, jet fuel or ATF price was increased by a steep 8.5%. During that time, the ATF price was increased by Rs 7,728.38 per kilolitre, or 8.5% in the national capital to Rs 98,508.26 per kl.

ATF Prices on 1 July Increased by 1.65%

Prior to this, the ATF prices on 1 July were increased by 1.65% or Rs 1,476.79 per kl. It is not just in India that the jet fuel prices have increased. Globally speaking, the jet fuel prices have also increased in line with the firming up of global crude oil prices.

It should be noted that the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation In a major relief to LPG consumers, Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have slashed the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 158.

Commercial LPG Prices Slashed by Rs 158

Earlier in the day, the oil companies slashed the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The price of Domestic LPG was reduced by Rs 200 by the central government as a gift to women of the country on the eve of Raksha Bandhan and the OMCs on Friday reduced the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 158. Now the new price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will be available at Rs 1,522.

The new prices will be effective from today and Delhi’s retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs 1,522. Earlier, on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, the price of Domestic LPG was reduced by Rs 200 by the central government as a gift to women of the country.

Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month, with the new rates becoming effective from September 1.

Earlier in August, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were slashed by Rs 99.75 by the OMCs. In July, the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were increased by Rs 7 each.

