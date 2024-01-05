Home

Attention Air Passengers: IndiGo Ticket Fare To be Slashed By Up To Rs 1,000 As Airline Withdraws Fuel Charge

IndiGo in a statement said the fuel charge has been withdrawn with effect from January 4, due to the recent reduction in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.

New Delhi: Attention air passengers. The ticket fare by the IndiGo airlines will be slashed by Rs 1,000 as the airline announced the withdrawal of fuel charge that was collected from passengers. Because of the spike in jet fuel prices, the airline started imposed the fuel charge on each domestic and international ticket from October 6, 2023. The fuel charge varied from Rs 300 to up to Rs 1,000 depending on the distance.

The airline, which is expanding its operations across cities, said the fuel charge has been withdrawn with effect from January 4, due to the recent reduction in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.

“As ATF prices are dynamic, we will continue to adjust our fares and components thereof, to respond to any change in prices or market conditions,” IndiGo said in a statement.

IndiGo last year was the first Indian carrier to announce that they would levy fuel charge to offset the spike in ATF prices.

The fuel charge of Rs 300 was imposed from each passenger if the flight distance was up to 500 kilometres and the amount was Rs 400 for a distance of 501-1,000 kilometres. The fuel charge was Rs 550 for 1,001-1,500 kilometres, Rs 650 for 1,501-2,500 kilometres and Rs 800 for 2,501-3,500 kilometres.

The amount was Rs 1,000 for 3,501 kilometres and above. With the removal of the fuel charge, the overall ticket price for an IndiGo passenger will come down by at least Rs 300 and up to Rs 1,000.

In recent times, there have been concerns in various quarters about rising airfares at a time when the domestic air traffic is on an upward trajectory.

Last month, the civil aviation ministry advised airlines to self-regulate and keep passengers’ interest in mind while fixing the fares. While announcing the introduction of the fuel charge, IndiGo, on October 5 last year, had said the decision was on account of a significant increase in ATF prices.

