Akasa Air Latest Update: Attention air passengers, you will be able to travel with your pets on Akasa Air soon. Giving details, CEO Vinay Dubey said the airline will allow travelers to carry their domesticated dogs and cats in cabin and cargo. The airline said the booking for the same will begin from October 15, and the first flight with pets onboard will take off on November 1 this year.

Apart from Akasa Air, other airlines such as Air India, SpiceJet, Jet Airways and Vistara already have this facility, but IndiGo and Air Asia do not allow pets on board unless its a service animal like a guide dog for blind passengers.

The airline said its performance in the first 60 days since starting operations has been "satisfying".

“We are very happy, satisfied with… our performance,” Dubey was quoted by news agency PTI.

He said the airline is “on track” as per plans and that the performance has been satisfying and the airline is currently flying 30 flights daily.

The airline, however, said in the cabin the pets should weigh not more than 7 kgs and the rest will be allowed in cargo. The airline added that the bookings for the same will start from 15 October.

“The pets up to 7 kg (one pet) are allowed in/on board the cabin…the rest may be allowed in the cargo,” Akasa Air said.

“We are announcing pets onboard from November 1 this year, for which the bookings will commence from October 15 and the flying will start from November 1,” Belson Coutinho, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer of Akasa Air told ANI.

In another development, Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dubey announced that the airline will get 18 brand-new aircraft by the end of March next year, after completing nearly 60 days in the airline business.

“We expect 18 new Boeing 737-MAX aircraft by the end of March 2023,” CEO Vinay Dubey told ANI.