ATTENTION! Banks to remain open on Sunday, September 27; RBI makes BIG announcement ahead of 3-day nationwide strike

The government said the decision was aimed at protecting the banking needs of citizens and preventing inconvenience caused by the extended closure.

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ATTENTION! Banks to remain open on Sunday, September 27; RBI makes BIG announcement ahead of 3-day nationwide strike (Image: Pixabay file/Representational)

Banks will remain open on Sunday, September 27, 2026, to ensure customers can access banking services before a proposed three-day nationwide strike, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a nationwide bank strike from September 28 to September 30.

The strike comes immediately after the weekend holidays on September 26 and 27. This could have affected banking services for five consecutive days. To avoid a prolonged disruption, the government has decided to keep banks open on Sunday, September 27.

In a statement, the government said all Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks will function normally on September 27. The RBI has also approved the opening of all bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests on the day.

The move has been taken to ensure that customers can complete important banking work before the proposed strike. The government said the decision was aimed at protecting the banking needs of citizens and preventing inconvenience caused by the extended closure.

In a release, the government said, “In order to ensure that the genuine banking needs of the public are not adversely affected for an extended period, all Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks will function normally on Sunday, the 27th of September, 2026.”

The proposed strike by bank unions from September 28 to 30 could affect regular banking operations, although digital banking services such as UPI, mobile banking and internet banking are generally expected to remain available.

Customers who need branch-based services are advised to complete them in advance, particularly if the strike goes ahead as planned.