Attention Buyers! Centre Restricts Import of Laptops, PCs & Tablets, Here’s Why

The restriction include mailing, using couriers, or purchasing an individual laptop, tablet, desktop, or ultra-compact computer from an online retailer and shipping it to a recipient abroad.

Import of Laptops, Tablets, All-in-one Personal Computers, and Ultra small form factor Computers and Servers falling under HSN 8741 shall be ‘Restricted’ (Representative Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: In a big development, the Central government imposed restrictions on the importation of servers, laptops, tablets, and personal computers on Thursday. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced in a statement released that while the import of these commodities will be allowed with a license, some use cases have been exempted from the restrictions.

Import of Laptops, PCs, and Tablets Restricted

The restrictions include mailing, using couriers, or purchasing an individual laptop, tablet, desktop, or ultra-compact computer from an online retailer and shipping it to a recipient abroad. Imports under baggage rules also don’t fall under these restrictions, the DGFT notification said.

Also, around 20 of these items have been exempt from an import license per consignment for purposes like research and development, testing, benchmarking and evaluation, repair and re-export, and product development. Given, imports shall be allowed subject to the condition that the imported goods shall be used for the stated purposes only and will not be sold.

Further, after the intended purpose, the products would either be destroyed beyond use or re-exported, the notification said. The import of these electronic goods, however, is allowed when they are an “essential” part of a capital good, news agency IANS said.

Laptops, PCs, and Tablets: What Does Notice Say?

“Import of Laptops, Tablets, All-in-one Personal Computers, and ultra-small form factor Computers and Servers falling under HSN 8741 shall be restricted, and their import would be allowed against a valid license for Restricted Imports,” the notice said.

The notice further said that, “Exemption from Import Licencing requirements is provided for Import of 1 Laptop, Tablet, All-in-one Personal Computer or Ultra small form factor Computer, including those purchased from e-commerce portals through post or courier”.

“The said Restriction shall not be applicable to Imports under the baggage rules, as amended from time to time,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry was quoted as saying in the Indian Express.

Import of Laptops, PCs, and Tablets: Reason Behind

India has started rewarding businesses recently in an effort to boost domestic production. The program has effectively paved the way for a number of well-known smartphone makers to assemble and manufacture their products in India. Chip makers and semiconductor manufacturers are becoming more and more interested in India.

Electronics imports, which include laptops, tablets, and personal computers, totaled $19.7 billion in April through June, an increase of 6.25 percent over the same period last year. According to Reuters research, the proportion of electronic imports to overall merchandise imports ranges from 7% to 10%. So, basically, India wants to increase the domestic production of these items, and these import restrictions might be a step in that direction.

Foxconn, a major Apple iPhone supplier and the largest contract manufacturer in the world, revealed earlier this week that it is considering investing $600 million, or around Rs 4,955 crore, in India. The southern Indian state of Karnataka will receive investment from Taiwan’s Foxconn for the production of semiconductor equipment and iPhone case components, a report in ABP News said.

