New Delhi: Ride-hailing service Uber India announced that it has raised trip fares in Delhi-NCR region by 12 per cent owing to the surge in fuel prices over the past week. Earlier this month, it had increased the trip fares in Mumbai by 15 per cent.

Releasing an official statement, Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia said, "We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of a spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi NCR by 12 per cent."

"Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed," his statement further read.

Fuel price was hiked by 80 paise a litre in April after which petrol and diesel now cost Rs 105.41 and 96.67 per litre, respectively, while the price of CNG in Delhi has increased by Rs 12.48 per kg taking it to nearly Rs 69.11 per kg.

The hike in the fuel price has also affected autorickshaw fares across the city. Since the CNG price hike, autorickshaw drivers have started demanding higher fares for trips. For instance, if a trip from Chanakyapuri to Laxmibai Nagar cost Rs 40 earlier, now they demand Rs 60-70.

On April 8, cab drivers protested at Central Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding reduction in CNG, petrol and diesel prices, which have gone up consistently. Cab drivers, autorickshaw drivers and other transport unions said they will go on an indefinite strike and resort to a Bharat Bandh if the government does not revise fuel prices in Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies)