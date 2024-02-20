Home

Attention Commuters: Rs 10,000 Penalty Will be Imposed For Not Allowing Ambulances To Pass In Gurugram, Check New Guidelines

Gurugram: Attention commuters! If you are driving in Gurugram, you need to pay attention to latest traffic guidelines that have been issued by the Gurugram Police. As per the new traffic rules, police will impose a fine of Rs 10,000 starting this week for not allowing ambulances and fire trucks to pass through, a senior official said.

Giving details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Virender Vij said zonal officer of Gurugram traffic police will also make video recordings of the incidents.

He added that the offenders who do not give way to vehicles of emergency services such as ambulances and the fire brigade will get online challans without any delay and challans will be issued with the video recording of the incident.

“Challan amount for the offence is Rs 10,000 under Section 194E of the Motor Vehicle Act. This will help in saving those on the way to different hospitals in ambulances in serious condition,” DCP Vij said.

“Gurugram traffic police is already providing green corridors for ambulances carrying organs meant for transplant to different hospitals and helping to save the lives of serious patients,” he added.

