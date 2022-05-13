New Delhi: With the retail inflation in April hitting an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent due to high food and fuel prices, rising input costs are now forcing the companies hike the prices of their products. Some firms are also planning to go for other ways such as lightening the weight or using recycled cans to make up for higher raw material costs.Also Read - Explained: What is Inflation And Effect of Rising Inflation on Indian Economy | Watch Video

As per a report by news agency PTI, the manufacturers of home appliances and consumer electronics, including TV, washing machines and refrigerators, are most likely to hike the prices of their products by 3-5 per cent from May-end or the first week of June as they are being impacted by the rising input costs.

Some AC makers have already increased prices in May but some others are expected to follow either by the end of this month or June.

In the similar manner, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), which has branding licences for international brands that include Blaupunkt, Thomson, Kodak and White-Westinghouse, is also planning to increase prices of its TV range.

On the other hand, the weakening of the rupee is also adversely affecting the industry. In addition to the challenges, there has been shortage of parts triggered by piling up of containers at Shanghai port due to strict lockdown in the city following the surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to estimates of the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA), the fall of the Indian currency against the dollar is creating more problems for the industry. “From June onwards, we will see a price increase of 3-5 per cent,” CEAMA President Eric Braganza told news agency PTI.

The FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) had recently increased the prices of its items by up to 15 per cent across segments. The Sunsilk shampoo price was increased by Rs 8-10 across variants, while 100-ml Clinic Plus shampoo has got costlier by 15 per cent. The price of Pears 125 gm soap was increased by 2.4 per cent and multipack by 3.7 per cent.

The government data on Thursday showed that India’s retail inflation in April went up to an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent, due to high food prices. Inflation in the food basket also went up to 8.38 per cent in April, from 7.68 per cent in the preceding month and 1.96 per cent in the year-ago month.

To address the rising input cost Meanwhile, companies are also planning to reduce the weight of their products without changing their prices.

Unilever Plc’s India unit and domestic consumer goods firms Britannia Industries Ltd and Dabur India Ltd have already gone in this direction towards lighter loads in their cheapest packages amid rising costs of edible oils, grains and fuel, according to a BS report.