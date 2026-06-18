Attention consumers! Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices from THIS date; check details

Tata Motors will increase prices across its commercial vehicle range by up to 2.5% starting July 1, 2026, to offset rising commodity and input costs.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/attention-consumers-tata-motors-to-hike-commercial-vehicle-prices-from-this-date-check-details-8450130/ Copy

Tata Motors- File image

Mumbai: In a significant update for consumers of India, leading automobile firm Tata Motors has announced a price increase of up to 2.5 per cent across its commercial vehicle range, In the recent development, the company has said the price hike is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs, with the revised prices set to take effect from July 1. Here are all the details you need to know about the price hike announced by Tata Motors.

Why Tata Motors announced price hike for consumers?

According to Tata Motors, the extent of the increase will vary depending on the model and variant. “The price increase is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs,” the company said in a statement. Earlier this month, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) announced a price increase of up to 1.5 per cent across its passenger vehicle portfolio, including internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) models, effective next month.

Also read: Tata Motors Sells 59,790 Units in May 2026, Holds Second Position

The company had then said the increase was aimed at partially offsetting the impact of rising input costs and continued inflationary pressures, while continuing to absorb a significant portion of the cost escalation internally. Automobile manufacturers have increasingly resorted to calibrated price hikes in recent months to protect margins amid fluctuations in raw material prices and higher operational expenses.

Also read: Ratan Tata’s Tata Group makes big move: Tata Motors launches India’s first fully made luxury electric SUV in this city, to generate 5000 jobs – key highlights

Recent price hike in Automobile sector

Last month, Hyundai Motor India announced a price increase of up to Rs 12,800 across its model range, citing higher commodity prices, rising input costs and elevated operating expenses. Similarly, Maruti Suzuki India revised prices across several models earlier this year to mitigate the impact of rising production costs. Shares of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV) on Thursday were trading flat at Rs 404.85 apiece on the NSE. The auto stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 509 and a 52-week low of Rs 306.30 on the exchange.

(With inputs from agencies)