Attention FASTag Users! Deadline For Complying With KYC Norms Extended Till Feb 29; Steps To Update Documents

New Delhi: State-owned National Highways Authority of India on Wednesday extended the KYC compliance deadline for FASTags till February 29. Earlier on January 15, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said FASTags with valid balances but incomplete KYC will get deactivated by banks post-January 31, 2024. “Attention #FASTag users! The deadline for #OneVehicleOneFASTag initiative and completing KYC updation for your latest FASTag has been extended till 29th February 2024,” NHAI said in a post on X.

To enhance the efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at toll plazas, the authority has taken the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ initiative that aims to discourage the use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle, NHAI had said earlier this month. “Only 7 lakh multiple FASTags have been closed out of 1.27 crore. Hence, we are proceeding with extending the deadline by another one month,” an official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The state-owned agency also said it is encouraging FASTag users to complete the ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) process of their latest FASTag by updating KYC as per RBI guidelines.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India, operated by the NHAI. It employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it or directly toll owner.

FASTag KYC Update: How To Do It?

Here are the simple steps you should follow to update your KYC for FASTag online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of FASTag – fastag.ihmcl.com.

Step 2: You must log in using your registered mobile number and the OTP received on the number.

Step 3: On the homepage, find the “My Profile” section and select the KYC tab.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the given space, verify, and tap on the submit option.

Step 5: The KYC update will be over.

FASTag KYC Status: How To Check It?

Go to the official website of FASTag

Find and click on the login option at the top right of the page.

Enter the OTP and provide the registered mobile number to log in. Verify all the details before clicking on submit.

Click on the “My Profile” section on the dashboard.

You can check the KYC status of your FASTag. Go through the details mentioned on the page properly.

The documents required for updating KYC on FASTags are a vehicle registration certificate, driver’s license, identity proof such as a PAN, voter’s ID Card, address proof such as Aadhaar Card, passport and passport-size photographs.

The ‘One Vehicle One FASTag’ rule means you can only have one active FASTag per vehicle. All other FASTags linked to the same vehicle, except the latest one, will be deactivated.

