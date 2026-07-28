Attention Gold investors! Will gold get cheaper or more expensive? Here’s what World Gold Council has said

Find out if gold prices are set to drop or increase. Explore the World Gold Council's latest predictions on how US bond yields and a strong dollar impact gold rates in India.

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 16: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold price update: Gold is standing at a volatile crossroad and the quiet trading of the precious metal in the recent days looks to be just the calm before a potential market storm. After hovering in a tight range, the precious metal faces renewed pressure that could spark another sharp downturn in its prices. While last week brought a brief recovery, underlying economic forces like US financial markets are gathering strength, thus impacting the market of the precious metal. For investors watching bullion’s next move, this period of stagnation is far more likely to be a brief interlude than a lasting floor.

What has World Gold Council said on future gold prices?

According to a report from the World Gold Council, the primary source of pressure on gold is coming directly from the United States. A steadily strengthening US dollar, alongside high real returns and bond yields, continues to dull the luster of gold and place significant pressure on its prices.

Market data reveals that gold attempted to recover last week from its June low of $3,943 per ounce. However, the US 10-year TIP yield is threatening to hit 2.44 percent, potentially surpassing its 2025 peak. Market experts believe that if the yield remains above this level, it could signal a shift from bearish to bullish. Such a scenario would not only hurt the stock market but also push gold prices further downward, despite the slight recovery seen late last week.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold rebounds Rs 2,440 to Rs 1.49 lakh/10g

In the recent update, gold prices rebounded by Rs 2,440 to Rs 1.49 lakh per 10 grams while silver prices climbed Rs 5,300 to Rs 2.3 lakh per kg in the national capital on Monday following strong trends in global markets. As per the All India Sarafa Association quoted by news agency PTI, gold of 99.9 per cent purity jumped Rs 2,440 to Rs 1,49,640 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). Notably, the metal traded at Rs 1,47,200 per 10 grams in the previous session.

Also read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 27: Gold prices rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Silver prices also rebounded by Rs 5,300 to Rs 2,30,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from Friday’s closing level of Rs 2,24,700 per kg. Traders said both precious metals rebounded after two consecutive sessions of losses amid easing inflation concerns as crude oil prices retreated, boosting investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies)