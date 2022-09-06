New Delhi: The pilots at German airline Lufthansa have decided to go on another strike this week, a labour union said on Tuesday, escalating a wage dispute with the company that is likely to further plague a summer of travel chaos. The announcement follows a strike last week that forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.Also Read - Why Lufthansa Pilots Are On Strike And When Normal Flight Operations Will Resume | Explained

The strike would affect pilots of both passenger and cargo divisions of the airline, said the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union, which groups more than 5,000 pilots on Monday night. Passenger pilots will go on strike on Wednesday and Thursday, and cargo pilots from Wednesday through Friday, the union said. Also Read - Over 100 Stranded At Delhi's IGI Airport After Lufthansa Cancelled Frankfurt, Munich Flights

Pilots already left Lufthansa’s core operations paralyzed on Friday last week after negotiations on a new collective agreement had failed. “We very much regret that the union is continuing on the path of escalation,” a Lufthansa spokesperson said following the strike announcement. Also Read - International Flights: Lufthansa to Cancel 800 Flights on Friday Due to Pilots’ Strike; Over 130,000 Passengers to be Affected

Here are 5 more points for this big story on Lufthansa pilots’ strike: