New Delhi: The pilots at German airline Lufthansa have decided to go on another strike this week, a labour union said on Tuesday, escalating a wage dispute with the company that is likely to further plague a summer of travel chaos. The announcement follows a strike last week that forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.
The strike would affect pilots of both passenger and cargo divisions of the airline, said the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union, which groups more than 5,000 pilots on Monday night. Passenger pilots will go on strike on Wednesday and Thursday, and cargo pilots from Wednesday through Friday, the union said.
Pilots already left Lufthansa's core operations paralyzed on Friday last week after negotiations on a new collective agreement had failed. "We very much regret that the union is continuing on the path of escalation," a Lufthansa spokesperson said following the strike announcement.
Here are 5 more points for this big story on Lufthansa pilots’ strike:
- The all-day pilots’ strike on Friday brought most flight operations to a halt. Around 130,000 passengers were affected by the cancellation of more than 800 flights, costing Lufthansa nearly €32 million ($32 million).
- The strike is expected to affect passenger flights out of Germany on Wednesday and Thursday, while Lufthansa’s cargo subsidiary will be affected just on Wednesday.
- For legal reasons, the strike only applies to Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo departures from German airports. Lufthansa subsidiaries such as Swiss, Austrian, Brussels and Eurowings were not included in the strike.
- The union said Lufthansa could avert the two-day action, set to start on Wednesday, with a “serious offer.” Another round of talks will take place on Tuesday, according to media reports.
- The pilots’ union is demanding a pay rise of 5.5% this year and automatic inflation compensation after that.