Attention investors: SEBI to issue AI usage guidelines for capital markets, focus on investor protection

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announces upcoming guidelines on responsible AI usage in Indian capital markets, mandating disclosures, accountability and human oversight to protect investors.

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New Delhi: In a big update for stock market investors, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will soon introduce comprehensive guidelines governing the responsible deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across Indian capital markets, prioritizing investor protection, institutional accountability and human oversight, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced. Speaking at the inauguration of SEBI’s pavilion at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026, Pandey emphasized that the upcoming framework will mandate clear disclosures and enforce a ‘human-in-the-loop’ approach so technological innovation never compromises market integrity, investor safety, or financial stability.

In June 2025, SEBI had issued a consultation paper proposing guiding principles for the responsible use of AI and Machine Learning (ML) applications and models in the securities market. The framework aims to maximise the benefits of emerging technologies while minimising associated risks.

SEBI highlights growing cybersecurity challenges facing the financial sector

Highlighting the growing cybersecurity challenges facing the financial sector, Pandey said SEBI had been continuously strengthening its cybersecurity framework to deal with emerging threats, including cyberattacks on financial institutions and cryptocurrency platforms, as well as digital frauds involving social media influencers. The regulator introduced a structured incident response mechanism in May this year, aligned with the Financial Stability Board’s FIRE reporting template, to improve the reporting and management of cybersecurity incidents.

On the potential risks associated with quantum computing, the SEBI Chairman said the regulator was undertaking an inventory of cryptographic systems and identifying areas where cryptography is being deployed to assess possible vulnerabilities. He noted that markets globally were preparing for the security challenges posed by quantum computing, with the risks expected to become more pronounced around 2032-35.

He stressed that the necessary preparations must be completed well in advance. Pandey also highlighted Sebi’s efforts to leverage AI for regulatory supervision, citing its ‘Sudarshan’ tool, which is being showcased at international regulatory forums.

Story Highlights:

Upcoming AI Framework: SEBI will soon release detailed guidelines to regulate the responsible adoption of Artificial Intelligence by participants in Indian capital markets.

Core Focus Areas: The regulatory framework will centre on three primary pillars—investor protection, accountability of regulated entities, and strict human oversight.

Mandatory Safeguards: Proposed measures include compulsory AI disclosures by market entities and a ‘human-in-the-loop’ mechanism to ensure critical market decisions remain under human supervision.

The regulator is also strengthening its AI capabilities through international initiatives and supervisory toolkits. Separately, speaking about the listing framework for startups, Pandey said SEBI had constituted a working group to examine ways to make the Innovators Growth Platform (IGP) more attractive, particularly for deep-tech and biotechnology companies.

(With inputs from agencies)