LIC Policy Latest Update: Attention, LIC policyholders. If you have taken a policy from the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and it has lapsed, then you can still revive it. For the past one month, the LIC has been running a special campaign since February 7 to revive the lapsed insurance policies cheaply. As per the updates from the LIC, the special campaign will end on March 25.Also Read - Covid Pandemic Far From Over, Virus Still Very Fit: WHO Warns Of Emergence Of New Coronavirus Variant

“To provide continued Risk Cover in these challenging times, LIC brings a valuable opportunity for the second time in the current financial year for revival of lapsed policies,” LIC said in a post. Also Read - Test, Track, Treat: Centre Writes to States, UTs Amid Spike in COVID Cases in Southeast Asia, Europe

As part of the Special Revival Campaign, the LIC policies of specific eligible plans can be revived within 5 years from date of the First Unpaid Premium subject to certain terms and conditions. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccination at Govt, Municipal Corporation-run Centres Closed in Mumbai Today

The LIC also stated that due to prevailing COVID circumstances, concessions are being offered in late fee for other than Term Assurance and High Risk Plans, depending on the total premiums paid. However, there will be no concessions on medical requirements.

The policyholders must take note that high-risk plans like Term Assurance and Multiple Risk Policies are not eligible for the concession.

“The campaign is launched for the benefit of those policyholders whose policies lapsed as they were not able to pay premiums on time due to unavoidable circumstances. LIC continues to play an active role in ensuring that its Policyholders stay protected. While the current COVID 19 pandemic scenario has emphasized the need for mortality protection, this campaign is a good opportunity for LIC’s Policyholders to revive their policies, restore life cover and ensure financial security for their family,” LIC added.

Following conditions apply:

The LIC said the premium should not be more than five years old from the date of default. It also added that the late fee waiver will not be available in case of high-risk plans such as term assurance, multiple risk policies.

It said eligible health and micro-insurance plans also qualify for the concession in the late fee.